Lancaster police investigating shooting that injured Manheim Township woman

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Manheim Township woman early Sunday morning in the area of Rodney Park around the 500 block of Third Street.

Police responded to a shots-fired call in the area at 3:45 a.m. No one was found at the scene, police say, but officers recovered spent shell casings on the ground.

While at the scene, police were notified that the victim of a gunshot wound had just entered the ER at Lancaster General Hospital after being brought there by a private vehicle. Police spoke to the 22-year-old victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her shoulder.

The victim told police she had been walking in the area of Rodney Park after leaving a friend’s house. She said she thought the shots had been fired from inside an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Lowe at 717-735-3411 loweg@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers via cell phone. Text LANCS plus the message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.