Newmanstown man facing charges in connection to unreported crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Newmanstown man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a motorcycle crash in Warwick Township.

Billy Joe Galzarano is facing careless driving and an accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property among other related charges.

On September 16 at approximately 11:10 p.m., a motorcycle crash occurred on Brunnerville Road, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle lying in the roadway with damages consistent with a crash and impact with a nearby utility pole.

Galzarano allegedly fled the scene and failed to report the crash.

Now, he is facing charges.