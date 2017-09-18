Newmanstown man facing charges in connection to unreported crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Newmanstown man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a motorcycle crash in Warwick Township.
Billy Joe Galzarano is facing careless driving and an accident involving damage to unattended vehicle/property among other related charges.
On September 16 at approximately 11:10 p.m., a motorcycle crash occurred on Brunnerville Road, according to police.
Upon arrival, police found a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle lying in the roadway with damages consistent with a crash and impact with a nearby utility pole.
Galzarano allegedly fled the scene and failed to report the crash.
Now, he is facing charges.
