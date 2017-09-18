NFL Week 2: How did our area teams fare?

Week 2 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

EAGLES 20, CHIEFS 27

It was a close game throughout in Kansas City, as the Eagles defense kept the Chiefs at bay for most of the first half. Rookie kicker Jake Elliot missed a field goal at the end of the first half, allowing the Chiefs to hold a 6-3 lead at halftime.

After the break, the offenses came alive. The Eagles took a 10-6 lead in the 3rd Quarter on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery, but that jolted Chiefs’ offense to life. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt responded on the very next drive with a 53-yard TD run to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

After Elliot tied the game with an Eagles’ field goal early in the fourth, the Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points that helped seal the game.

Wentz led the Eagles on a late touchdown drive, and had a chance to tie the game on a final play Hail Mary attempt, but it was batted away in the end zone, securing the victory for the Chiefs.

The Eagles play their home opener this coming Sunday against the New York Giants. You can catch that game on FOX43 at 1:00 p.m.

VIKINGS 9, STEELERS 26

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a break even before the game began when the Vikings announced that starting QB Sam Bradford would be forced to miss the game. Backup QB Case Keenum got the start, and never found a rhythm.

The Steelers opened the scoring with a late first quarter TD pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger to WR Martavis Bryant.

Roethlisberger hit WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a shuffle pass TD in the second quarter, before K Chris Boswell nailed four field goals to bring the game to a 26-9 final.

The 2-0 Steelers travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

BROWNS 10, RAVENS 24

The Ravens were in control of this game from the outset, taking a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Cleveland responded with QB DeShone Kizer hitting rookie TE David Njoku for a 23 yard TD pass, but the Ravens finished the half with a 2 yard TD from QB Joe Flacco to WR Jeremy Maclin to take a 21-7 lead.

A pair of field goals brought this game to its final score.

The Ravens will travel to London next weekend, and will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. E.T.

REDSKINS 27, RAMS 20

The Redskins took control of the game early, jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the 2nd Quarter. The Rams responded with a 1 yard TD run by RB Todd Gurley and a field goal to bring the score to 13-10, but the Redskins got the final score of the half on a 61-yard TD run by RB Chris Thompson.

QB Kirk Cousins sealed the victory with an 11-yard TD pass to WR Ryan Grant in the game’s final minutes to give the Redskins their first victory of the season.

The Redskins return home next week for Sunday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders.