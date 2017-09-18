Officials warn of flood-damaged vehicle sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - State officials are warning people about buying cars after major flooding events. They say flood-damaged vehicles may be for sale in Pennsylvania in the coming months, thanks to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and they don't want Pennsylvanians to get tricked into purchasing them. However, there is a program in place to protect people in the state.

"We've created a comprehensive program to inspect vehicles that potentially have been either through a flood or major accident," said Kurt Myers, PennDot Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicles Services.

Officials in the automobile industry say 500,000 vehicles have been damaged by flooding from Hurricane Harvey alone.