× One person injured in shots fired incident in Harrisburg; police seek information

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a shots fired incident in Harrisburg.

On September 17 around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the area of N. 14th and Calder Streets for a report of shots fired.

While officers were responding to the area, they were advised that a gunshot victim was found near that intersection.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old male was found laying in the front yard of a residence on the 1300 block of N. 14th Street.

The victim told police that he heard gunshots and began running across the street when he got light headed and collapsed in the yard.

It was found that the victim was shot multiple times in his lower body. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Several vehicles were located near the area with damage from the gunfire.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-7262 or 717-255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.