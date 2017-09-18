× Penn State vs. Indiana game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on September 30

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Big Ten conference game with Indiana, dubbed the “Generations of Greatness” game, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium, the school announced Monday.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions are 19-1 overall against the Hoosiers, including a 9-0 mark at home. Last year, Penn State outscored Indiana 31-7 in the final 16:09 of the second half to erase a 10-point deficit and claim a 45-31 victory. Torrence Brown’s 9-yard fumble return for a touchdown sealed the win.

For this year’s game, Penn State will wear throwback uniforms as part of the “Generations of Greatness” theme.

This week, the No. 4 Nittany Lions will visit Iowa for their Big Ten opener. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.