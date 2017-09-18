Police identify suspects in arson, rash of vandalism in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TWP., York County, Pa. — Northeastern Regional Police Department say they’ve identified the suspects in a rash of vandalism involving BB guns. On September 3, 2017, police say they received 14 reports involving damage to houses and vehicles by means of a BB gun. These reports were identical in nature to multiple reports taken in August of 2017, where homes and vehicles were damaged by BB gun. Suspects were identified and, along with Newberry Township Police Department investigating similar incidents, there are now over 30 cases of vandalism reported by the same means between August and September 2017. As of September 16, 2017, three suspects have been identified in these cases and charges are pending.

As it happens, two of the three suspects, Corbin Miller, 19, and Justin Bonham, 18, were arraigned on September 16, 2017 at York County Central Booking on charges of arson, criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property. The charges stem from an investigation into their involvement in a barn fire that occurred on May 21, 2017 at 885 Locust St in East Manchester Township. The barn and the contents inside were a complete loss as a result of the fire.

According to court documents, Miller and Bonham went to the barn the night of the fire to retrieve a hunting blind, a cabinet and a car jack. Bonham allegedly told police Miller went back inside the barn after the items were taken and, using brake cleaner as accelerant, lit a hay bale on fire. In Miller’s version, both set the fire.

The fire resulted in $80,000 in damage.