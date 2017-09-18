Police seek Lititz man accused of fleeing DUI checkpoint, nearly striking officer with car

LITITZ — Police are seeking a man accused of fleeing a DUI checkpoint, nearly striking a police officer, in August.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kione William White, 19, of the 300 block of Coventry Lane, Lititz. Police say that at 1:30 a.m. on August 26, White allegedly fled from a DUI checkpoint and nearly struck an officer with his car. He is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional police at (717) 733-0965.