Former Congressman William Goodling dies at 89

HARRISBURG — Long time York County Congressman Bill Goodling passed away today. Goodling was 89. The Loganville native succeeded his father, George Goodling, in Congress in 1975. He served 13 consecutive terms until he retired in 2001.

State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York Township) issued a statement in reaction to his passing:

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Congressman Goodling, who proudly served his county and his country for many years. I recently had the good fortune to spend time with him at Seven Valleys’ 125th anniversary celebration. Congressman Goodling was one of those people who you naturally enjoyed being around because of the experiences he had and the wisdom he would impart to you.

“He touched so many lives in so many ways. From his time in the classroom and on the field with the Southeastern School District, to the administrative positions he held at West York and Spring Grove, and the leadership he demonstrated on the Dallastown School Board, Congressman Goodling valued education and the impact it could have on young people. His commitment to learning made him a natural choice to chair the House Committee on Education and Workforce during a portion of his 13 terms in Congress. He further demonstrated that commitment through establishment of the Goodling Institute for Research in Family Literacy in the College of Education at Penn State.

“Congressman Goodling fought for his country, having served in the United States Army, and fought for its future, with his passion for learning. My condolences go out to his family in their time of grief.”