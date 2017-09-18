Teen crashes car into home in Clay Township, Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 17-year-old Berks County juvenile escaped injury after a crash on the 100 block of Indiantown Road Monday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Police say the driver was distracted by the car radio and lost control of his 2006 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle struck the front porch of a house, damaging the porch, stone walkway and steps. An estimated cost of the damage was unavailable, police say.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. The investigation into the crash continues, and charges are pending, according to police.