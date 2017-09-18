× Terre Hill man facing charges after 2-year-old in his care found unsupervised, standing outside in rain

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Terre Hill man is facing charges after a 2-year-old child in his care was found unsupervised and standing along the road.

Jeremy Zimmerman, 35, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges for his role in the incident.

On September 17, police arrested Zimmerman on the charges.

A 2-year-old child was in his care when it was found unsupervised and standing along the road in the rain in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to police.

Zimmerman was arraigned on the charge and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.