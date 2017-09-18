Three Mile Island begins refueling outage

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Absent a legislative solution, Monday likely marked the last time Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Londonderry Township will remove Unit 1 from service for maintenance refueling, according to Dave Marcheskie, senior communications manager for TMI.

Earlier this year, Exelon Generation announced plans to close the nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island in 2019.

“TMI’s employees and contractors are true professionals, and we remain focused on executing a safe and efficient refueling outage,” said TMI Site Vice President Ed Callan. “Regional power consumers rely on us to deliver clean, zero-emission energy that keeps the lights on, and the local community counts on our refueling outages to provide a boost to our local businesses.”

While the unit is offline, technicians will replace nearly one-third of the reactor’s secure, onsite fuel and perform hundreds of inspections and maintenance activities, Marcheskie said.

“TMI’s refueling outages deliver a major economic boost for businesses in Central Pennsylvania, which ripples through our local economy,” said Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC President David Black. “More than 1,200 visiting tradespeople will be working in our community utilizing as many as 36,000 room nights which results in additional support purchases in local restaurants and stores.”