DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A person was freed from a crash that involved two tractor trailers Monday night.

Fire crews responded to Interstate 283 northbound near exit 2 in Swatara Township around 7:45 p.m for a report of an entrapment.

According to Progress Fire Company, one tractor trailer rammed into the back of another.

The individual was extricated on the passenger side.