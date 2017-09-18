Warwick Township police arrest suspect in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 31-year-old Newmanstown man is facing multiple charges after the investigation of a motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night on Brunnerville Road.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional police, Billy Joe Galzarano fled the scene and failed to report the crash. Galzarano’s 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, which had damage consistent with a crash into a utility pole, was found after the accident.

Galzarano is charged with causing an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property, failing to immediately notify police of an accident, driving with expired registration, careless driving and other related charges.