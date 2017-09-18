Work begins on Letort Road Bridge in Manor Township, Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Construction on the Letort Road Bridge (State Route 3032), which spans Conestoga Creek in Manor Township, is scheduled to begin this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The bridge will be completely replaced, which will take it off Lancaster County’s structurally deficient bridge list, PennDOT says.

The work is expected to be completed in early December. While the work is being done, drivers will be detoured along George Street, Route 999 (Old Blue Rock Road) and Central Manor Road.