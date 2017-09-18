× Work begins on project to widen intersection at Route 997 and U.S. 11 between Chambersburg and Shippensburg

HARRISBURG — Work on a project to rebuild and widen the U.S. 11 intersection with Route 997 between Chambersburg and Shippensburg in Franklin County began Monday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Workers are removing trees and demolishing buildings in the area. The $3.4 million project, which was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., will include water line relocation, storm water drainage and shoulder improvements, roadway reconstruction and widening to accommodate additional turning lanes, and new signage and pavement markings.

While the work is being done, motorists may encounter single-lane traffic restrictions, PennDOT says. Flaggers will direct cars through the intersection between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during utility relocation and stormwater drainage work this fall.

In the spring, crews will work on reconstructing the intersection, but that work will be done at night.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019, PennDOT says.

The U.S. 11 intersection with Route 997 averages more than 10,700 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, according to PennDOT.