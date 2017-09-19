× 3 arrested after allegedly conspiring to force man to make bank withdrawals for them at gunpoint

YORK — Two York men are accused of forcing a victim at gunpoint to withdraw several thousand dollars from two banks and buy them more than $750 in clothing, according to York City Police.

Khaliph Miller, 25, and Nehemiah Davis, 22, are each charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy in connection to the incident, which happened September 6. They were arrested Friday when police served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of East Market Street.

Davis’ girlfriend, Monica Bethea, 19, was also charged with criminal conspiracy, theft and robbery. Police say she allegedly helped Miller and Davis plan the robbery.

According to the criminal complaints, on September 6, Miller and Davis lured the victim, who they knew, to the home on the 600 block of East Market Street. When the victim arrived, they pointed a gun at him and threatened his safety, the criminal complaint says.

Davis and Miller drove the victim to a bank on the 800 block of East Market Street in his vehicle, where they allegedly forced him to withdraw $500 from his bank account and give the money to them.

They then allegedly forced the victim back into his vehicle and drove to another bank on East Market Street, where they made him withdraw $4,000 from his account. He again turned the money over to Miller and Davis, the criminal complaint says.

Finally, Miller and Davis took the victim to a clothing store in York, where they allegedly made him buy $754.58 in clothing. They also allegedly forced the victim to give them his bank card and PIN.

Shortly after midnight on the next day, Bethea surveillance video caught Bethea making a withdrawal of more than $900 from an ATM on the 800 block of East Market Street, the criminal complaint states.

Police executed a search warrant on September 15 and found clothing they believe Miller wore during the robberies, along with some of the items purchased at the clothing store, according to the criminal complaint.