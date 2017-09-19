Family member reacts to Dauphin County murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- An argument leading to a murder-suicide in Swatara Township Dauphin County left neighbors and family members stunned.

Police received the call around 11:30 Tuesday morning ,and said officers learned one man had been shot and the shooter was still in the house.

Police said they found Travis Williams shot dead in a bedroom, and Chance Holmes inside the house with a gun, and that Holmes then shot himself after he saw police.

It was Holmes' grandfather George Navarro who was one of the family members to arrive here today.

Navarro got a call from his daughter to come to the Swatara Township house on Canyon Road.

"She said dad, you know if something happened? I said no, she said we've been trying to get you all night," Navarro said.

"I didn't know nothing happened until I got out here, and seen all this stuff here," Navarro added.

What Navarro found out was that there had been a double shooting. His grandson Chance was one of the victims.

"I'm just numb, if i'm being honest. That's why I can't say anything about it, because i don't know much about it either," Navarro said.

"I just don't get it. I can't understand why, it even happened to be honest with you," Navarro added.

Neighbors said they didn't hear sirens, but flashing red and blue lights along with yellow tape that could be seen out front of a house on Canyon Road near 61st Street. Inside the house, police say they found two men, a shooter and a victim.

Swatara Township Police Chief Darrell Reider said "they knew each other. We don't believe they were related, there's no danger to the community at this time, we believe the scene is contained , and both individuals are inside the home deceased."

It was news that was upsetting to some family members who like Navarro, appeared to have no idea about the shooting.

"Nobody knows how to cope with it I guess," Navarro said.

Family members begin to cope with whatever police find out.

"Because I have to, and we got to keep living, you can't just give up, things happen. I'm sorry it did, but things happen," Navarro said.

Police said two witnesses were inside home at the time of the shooting.

Police also said the two men had been arguing over living arrangements, and the shooting happened after Williams recently asked Holmes to move out.