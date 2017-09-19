Gas leak cleared in North Cornwall Towship

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A gas leak Tuesday afternoon in the 100 Block of Northwood Court in North Cornwall Township has now been cleared.

The leak was reported shortly after 1 p.m. due to a possible gas line being struck. Residents were asked to leave their homes and the streets surrounding the leak were closed off.

As of 3 p.m., according to the North Cornwall Township Police, the leak has been contained, residents were allowed to return to their homes, and streets have been cleared for travel.