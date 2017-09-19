× Hummelstown woman facing charges after being found in possession of drugs, concealing them once in prison

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Hummelstown woman is facing charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia after a crash, and then concealing a controlled substance after being brought into prison custody.

Tiasia Numeroff, 20, is facing introducing contraband into a prison, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia among other related charges.

On Sunday, September 17 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Thornton Drive for a report of a single vehicle crash.

During the investigation of the crash, Numeroff, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

She was arrested and transported to Cumberland County prison.

Once at the prison, Numeroff was observed attempting to destroy contraband that she had concealed on her person.

Police seized the contraband, and Numeroff was charged with bringing a controlled substance into a prison.

She was arraigned and bail was set at $2,500.