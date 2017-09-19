× Lancaster County man arrested after allegedly raping a young girl for several years

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster City man was arrested on charges in connection to the alleged rape of a young girl over the time period of several years.

Rafael Saez, 32, was arrested on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault among other related charges.

Court documents did not include the exact age of the girl but they state that she was under the age of 13 when these alleged incidents occurred.

Saez is accused of assaulting the girl from December 2013 to March 2017 at his home in Lancaster City.

According to the affidavit, Saez and the girl knew each other.

In April, the girl was interviewed at the Lancaster Children’s Alliance when she disclosed the alleged abuse to a forensic interviewer.