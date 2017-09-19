More warmth and humidity with an isolated shower east for Tuesday

WARM, HUMID, SMALL SHOWER CHANCE: Patchy areas of haze and fog start yet another morning. Tuesday is mild and muggy to start, with readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Sun breaks through once the fog lifts, then skies are mostly to partly sunny through the afternoon. Most of the cloud cover is likely along the eastern half of the region. This is due to influence from Jose as it tracks near the Mid-Atlantic coast. An isolated shower or two could sneak in east, but like the last several days, they a few and far between. Most stay dry. The best chance for a shower to slip in is along the eastern half of the region. It creates a bit of a breeze too. Jose remains stalled just off the coast, but should be far enough away that we avoid impacts beyond Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 70s east to the lower 80s out west.

QUIET AND WARM MIDWEEK: Jose should drift far enough away that it poses no issues for the midweek forecast. In fact, more warming takes place with plenty of sun and dry conditions. Skies are partly cloudy Wednesday, and it’s a bit warmer too. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’s a bit on the breezy side. A slight breeze remains for Thursday. Perhaps there’s a few clouds during the afternoon, but this day should feature plenty of sunshine for the final full day of summer. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The humidity comes down a touch as well for Thursday.

FIRST FALL WEEKEND: Fall arrives on Friday, but it won’t feel like it! Skies are mostly sunny, but it’s quiet. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. The first weekend of fall remains on the warmer side, but it’s quiet. Aside from a few passing afternoon clouds, there’s plenty of sunshine each day. Readings are a bit higher, with middle 80s for Saturday and middle to upper 80s on Sunday. Monday the warmth and quiet weather continues. Temperatures are still in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!