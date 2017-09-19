Newberry Township police seek man accused of propositioning woman, grabbing her breast

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County — Newberry Township police are searching for a man accused of making several unwanted propositions toward a female victim and grabbing her breast when she rejected him.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday evening at the Newberry Point Shopping Plaza in the area of the Dollar Tree store. Police say the suspect approached a woman who was sitting in her car and told her she was very attractive. He allegedly reached through the window and grabbed the steering wheel. He then allegedly began to repeatedly proposition the woman, who rejected all of his advances.

Angry over her reaction, the man allegedly grabbed the victim’s breast. The victim reacted by putting her vehicle in drive and driving away while the suspect held on to her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man in his mid-40’s. He stood approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had curly sandy brown hair. He was believed to be operating a small silver or grey car.

The Newberry Township Police Department is requesting the assistance from the public who might have any information regarding an incident that took place on or about September 16, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Newberry Township Police.