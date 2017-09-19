Police investigating robbery of Lancaster shoe store

Robbery, 6:12 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2017, 1272 Millersville Pike – Payless Shoes (LT) –

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are investigating the robbery of a Payless Shoes store in the Manor Shopping Center Monday night.

Police say that at 6:12 p.m., an unknown male suspect entered the store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect indicated that he was armed but did not display a weapon, police say. After being handed an undetermined amount of money from a store employee, the man fled. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 40’s or early 50’s, standing approximately six feet tall and weighing about 140 or 150 pounds. He was unshaven, wore black pants, a white t-shirt and a blue hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.