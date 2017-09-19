Police: Man shoots individual; turns gun on self in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Two people are dead following a shooting at a residence in Swatara Township.

At 11:33 a.m., the Swatara Township Police Department was called to a home in the 5900 block of Canyon Road for a reported shooting. While en route to the scene, the police were advised that a man had been shot and the person who shot him was still inside the residence with a gun. Arriving officers found Chance Holmes inside the residence with a gun. When Holmes saw police, they say he shot and killed himself. During a search of the residence officers found Travis Williams deceased in a bedroom.

Two witnesses inside the residence witnessed the shooting and what they told police corroborated the evidence found on the scene. Multiple witnesses told police that Holmes and Williams had been arguing over living arrangements and that Holmes was recently asked to move out. This started the chain of events which culminated in Holmes shooting Williams several times before shooting himself.

At this time the Dauphin County Forensic Unit is processing the scene and death notifications are being made to next of kin.

This story has been updated from its previous version.