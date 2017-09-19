Teen hospitalized after dad made him confront school bully, police say

CLEVELAND – Police say a 16-year-old boy wound up in a Cleveland intensive care unit because his father forced him to confront a bully, according to WEWS.

Police put a warrant out for 36-year-old Carlos Conner, wanted on a felony child endangerment charge.

According to a police report, last week Conner forced his 16-year-old son to fight his bully on the street.

“My nephew seen the guy who’s been bullying him for a year and a half and he jumped out the car,” said Conner’s sister, Cynthia Conner.

Conner says the police report doesn’t tell the whole story and that her nephew took it upon himself to fight the other teenager. Both are students at James Rhodes High School.

“I think he did the parental, smart thing, let them fight and said ok, after the fight was over, said ok, the fight was over, took his child and took him to the hospital,” she said.

Except, when the 16-year-old arrived at the hospital, staff discovered he had bleeding in his brain and was taken to the intensive care unit, police say.

The bullying, according to Conner, started on social media. Her brother, she says, made numerous attempts to stop it, but the problem was never solved.

“This has been going on for a year and half, you don’t think my brother could’ve forced him to get out the car a year and a half ago? Here, here he is, I’m going to bring you right to him, fight him. My brother’s not a bad guy,” she said.

Conner claims this was in fact a dispute between her brother and his ex-wife who filed the police report.

According to the police report, detectives did not get a statement from the 16-year-old and have not yet identified the other teen involved.