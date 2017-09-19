Temperatures jump well into the 80s with more sunshine Wednesday

DRY, WARM STRETCH

Clouds clear heading through the evening hours. Temperatures remain in the 70s too. Overnight under clear skies, temperatures drop to the lower and middle 60s. Once again, areas of fog, dense in some spots, develops, limiting visibility at times. It burns off quickly once the sun rises. With additional sunshine and less cloud cover, readings jump into the lower and middle 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is still warm, despite a few more clouds in the sky, in the lower 80s. It remains humid through Thursday before dropping by the end of the week into the weekend.

FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL

This time of the year, afternoon highs are in the middle 70s. Fall officially arrives on Friday at 4:02 PM, and, with some very warm temperatures. A strong ridge is placed over the northeast for several days, keeping readings well above average in the 80s, so it is a warm beginning to the fall season. The first weekend of fall, temperatures jumping higher. Sunshine is in full force for both days. Readings are in the middle 80s to begin the weekend, with middle and upper 80s by Sunday. Monday and Tuesday still feature very warm, quiet days. The humidity comes down so it won’t be too uncomfortable.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist