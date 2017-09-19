WATCH: Fairview Township firefighters rescue kitten stuck in tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County -- Who knew? Sometimes the old cliches are true.

Members of the Fairview Township Fire Department teamed up to rescue a kitten that was stranded in a tree at the corner of Oak Drive and Ridgeview Road in New Cumberland Tuesday morning.

The kitten was stranded on a hollow limb about 15 feet off the ground. Several residents called the fire department after trying unsuccessfully to locate the distressed kitty, which had been meowing for "a day or so."

Assistant fire chief Jeff Severeance shot this video of firefighters Tim Horner and Rick Brocius making the daring rescue. The video was posted on the fire department's Facebook page.