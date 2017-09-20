Bright sunshine and very warm temperatures for Thursday

SUMMER FEEL

Expect the next several hours to be warm with plenty of blue skies! Temperatures fall out of the 80s into the 70s through the evening. Overnight, they drop to the lower and middle 60s. Haze and foggy spots are possible, otherwise, we are beginning the day with lots of sun. The last day of summer will feel like summer. with highs in the middle 80s. Few more clouds for Friday, but still quite warm, in the lower and middle 80s. Fall officially begins at 4:02PM, but it won’t feel like it. Plan on warm conditions for high school football. Initially, temperatures are in the 70s but fall late into the 60s.

WARM FALL WEEKEND

Weather will be great for getting outdoors. Abundant sunshine with very few clouds expected. Readings are once again very warm, in the middle 80s for Saturday, and a tad warmer in the upper 80s for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll be watching the interaction between remnants of Jose and Hurricane Maria. While they are expected to remain away from the U.S. Coastline, it is possible clouds move in from theses two features. Wind direction will play a key role. A few showers may also be possible Monday but not all the model data agrees. We’ll tweak the forecast early next week as needed, so keep posted.

Here is a link to FOX43’s Hurricane Tracker for real-time updates.

