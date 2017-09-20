Broken water pipe causes early dismissal at Lancaster County elementary school

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Students at Martic Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District are being dismissed at 1 p.m. due to the loss of water at the school because of a broken water pipe, the district announced this morning.

All other schools in the Penn Manor School District will follow their regular schedule.

Superintendent Mike Leichliter issued the following statement on the school district’s website:

Due to a broken pipe and the loss of water in the building, students at Martic Elementary School will be dismissing at 1:00 pm today. Again, due to a broken pipe and the loss of water in the building, students at Martic Elementary School will be dismissing at 1:00 pm today. All other Penn Manor schools will be following a regular school schedule for today. We apologize for the inconvenience to Martic families.