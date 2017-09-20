× ‘Caution: Police sitting here,’ says sign near where Silver Spring Township police car is enforcing speed limit

NEW KINGSTOWN — If you were caught speeding near the New Kingstown Fire Company on North Locust Point Road near Mechanicsburg earlier this week, you can’t say you weren’t warned.

In a light-hearted post on its Facebook page Monday night, the Silver Spring Township Police Department put up a picture of one of its police cars sitting near the fire company while working on a speed enforcement detail.

The post noted that the marquee beneath the fire company’s sign read “Caution: Police Sitting Here.”

“Our friends at NKFD helping us stay inconspicuous while enforcing speed on North Locust Point Rd.,” the police department’s post says. “No one can say they weren’t warned.”