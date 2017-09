Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with repsentives of the Central PA Food Bank Hunger Action Month campaign. The campaign brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the united states and promotes ways for individuals across the U.S. to get involved in the movement to help end hunger. for more information on how you can help with the campaign log on to: http://www.centralpafoodbank.org/hungeractionmonth​.