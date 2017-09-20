× Dallastown man facing charges after allegedly firing gun shots during argument to “scare” the victim

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dallastown man is facing charges after allegedly firing gun shots during an argument with the intent to “scare” the victim.

Joseph Santiago-Buehler, 18, is facing reckless endangerment and simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On September 18 around noon, Santiago-Buehler was involved in an argument with the person he lives with at a residence in the 500 block of S. Duke St.

During the argument, Santiago-Buehler allegedly grabbed a handgun that belonged to the victim and threatened to kill the victim.

Then, Santiago-Buehler is alleged to have fired the gun to each side of the victim’s head and once beside the left leg, but did not shoot the victim.

While being taken into custody, Santiago-Buehler said he fired the shots with “the intent to scare the victim.”

The victim told police that he feared for his life.

Now, Santiago-Buehler will face charges.