× Former constable facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing two young girls

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former Frederick Township constable and convicted sex offender is facing additional charges after allegedly sexually abusing two young girls.

Frederick Townsend, 58, is facing indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure among other related charges for the incident.

In April, a State police officer was notified by Children and Youth Services of a suspected child sexual abuse investigation involving Townsend.

After interviewing the victim, a pre-teen girl, police interviewed Townsend on June 1.

During the interview, Townsend admitted to touching the victim “down there,” and was able to recount sexual incidents with the girl.

Townsend told police he was “curious” and admitted that the abuse of the victim had actually started with her older sister before moving to her.

Townsend, who was sentenced in 2014 to 1 to 2 years in prison, plus 5 years of probation, for abusing a girl at his wife’s daycare in New Providence, will now face additional charges.