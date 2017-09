× Former Penn State President’s defamation suit dismissed by judge

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The defamation lawsuit filed by former Penn State President Graham Spanier against Louis Freeh has been dismissed, according to court documents.

The suit claimed that Freeh’s report to Penn State officials following the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal smeared Spanier’s reputation.

According to Senior Judge Robert Eby, both sides agreed that suit lacks relevance.