FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

IWM International LLC

Hanover, PA

Controls / Technical Engineer

Direct Hire

Starting Salary – $80-$83K

Hanover – 717-698-3858

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.