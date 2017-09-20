× Investigation leads to arrest of man accused of driving recklessly on a motorcycle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man faces charges after driving recklessly on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred in May when East Pennsboro Police attempted to stop Shane Powell after he — allegedly — almost struck children crossing a street in the area of Shaffer park. The 31-year-old Powell then fled from police which resulted in officers discontinuing the pursuit due to the safety risk of the public, the release states.

An investigation led police to Powell. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Powell is charged with recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, endangering welfare of children and various traffic violations, court documents show.