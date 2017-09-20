Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old Adams County boy he met online

YORK SPRINGS, Adams County — A 21-year-old Mountville, Lancaster County man is suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Adams County boy he met online, according to a criminal complaint.

Wren Hensgen, a.k.a. Alex Heart, of the 300 block of Huntington Drive, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility after detectives say he sexually assaulted the juvenile in May of 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was interviewed by a detective in November of 2016 at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim said a white male known to him as Alex Heart had contacted him over the Internet via Craigslist and Google Hangout. They eventually agreed to meet, even though the juvenile had disclosed his true age.

The victim and suspect met on the 300 block of Greenbriar Road in York Springs. The suspect allegedly had sexual contact with the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

After the interview, law enforcement agents searched the victim’s computer and phone and discovered an email address for “Alex Heart,” communications between the victim and “Heart” in April and May of 2016.

A police detective, posing as a 15-year-old juvenile, then contacted “Heart” via computer, according to the criminal complaint. “Heart” allegedly sent the detective a photograph of himself, which police later used to identify the suspect by his actual name, Wren Hensgen.

The detective showed the victim the photo on August 22, 2017, and the victim identified the subject as “Alex Heart.”

The charges against Hensgen were filed on September 11.