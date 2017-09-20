Lancaster couple charged with child endangerment after leaving 6-year-old home alone

LANCASTER — A Lancaster couple is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly leaving their 6-year-old son home alone while they were at work, according to Lancaster City police.

At 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, a Lancaster police officer was patrolling on the 600 block of West Orange Street when he was flagged down and told that a child was alone and in distress at an apartment on the block, according to a police report. The officer went to the address and found the door to the apartment was unlocked. This child was alone inside the apartment, police say.

The officer was told the child’s parents were at work, but no contact information for them was available.

The child was taken into emergency protective custody and turned over the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance.

The parents of the child, Warren Ezell and Celeste Clayton, eventually came to the police station to speak to police. After a consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, police charged both parents. They were held for arraignment, and bail was set at $5,000 for each.