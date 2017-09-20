× Lancaster man accused of raping two young girls over a period of 4 years at his home

LANCASTER — A 61-year-old Lancaster man admitted to raping two young girls at his Lancaster Township home, telling police he has an “ongoing attraction to children who are in the early stages of puberty,” according to a criminal complaint.

Donald A. Moyer, of the 900 block of East Orange Street, is charged with two counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the criminal complaint.

Manheim Township police learned of the abuse when one of the girls told a teacher at school, according to the arrest affidavit. The alleged abuse began in 2012 and lasted until 2016, the criminal complaint says.

Both victims were interviewed by the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance in February, when they both provided details of the sexual abuse. A third young girl said she witnessed Moyer sexually assaulting the other girls.

Manheim Township police filed the charges against Moyer on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26, according to court documents.