Lancaster man facing charges after arrest uncovers stolen gun, suspect drugs and drug sales materials

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly having a stolen gun, suspected drugs and packaging equipment during his arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Miguel Banchs, 25, is facing receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver among other related charges.

On September 19 at approximately 6:40 p.m., police on patrol in Lancaster City spotted Banchs as a passenger in a vehicle.

Police found that Banchs had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Banchs exited the vehicle he was in and attempted to elude officers by entering his residence in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

However, police were able to take Banchs into custody at his front door.

At the time of his arrest, Banchs was found to be in possession of a Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol, which had been reported as stolen to Columbia Borough Police.

Banchs was also in possession of what was suspected to be heroin, crack cocaine, and materials that are consistent with the packaging and sales of drugs.

Now, Banchs is facing charges.