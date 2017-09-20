× Lancaster man will serve 8-16 years for supplying heroin that caused woman to suffer fatal overdose

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man who pleaded guilty to supplying the heroin that killed a woman in 2015 will serve up to 16 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Albert J. Stewart, 25, recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death in Lancaster County Court. The plea was in connection to the death of a 58-year-old Lancaster woman on October 2, 2015.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. ordered Stewart serve 8 to 16 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

On Oct. 2, 2015, Lancaster city police responded to a home in the 300 block of Beaver Street and found the 58-year woman unresponsive. She was taken to an area hospital and died.

Individuals provided information that the victim consumed heroin which caused her to become unresponsive.

Individuals provided a nickname of the heroin dealer – “A.J.” – who was known to police.

Stewart, also pleaded guilty to a count of heroin-dealing for a separate sale in September 2015.