Lancaster woman accused of striking officer with her vehicle while fleeing police stop

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old Lancaster woman is accused of striking a constable with her car during an attempt to flee from police during dismissal from McCaskey High School Tuesday afternoon.

Elizabeth Rosa, of the 800 block of S. Prince St., was wanted on a criminal warrant for retail theft at the time of the incident, which occurred at 3:15 p.m.

According to a police report, Rosa was allegedly driving carelessly in her Toyota Corolla in the area around the high school during dismissal. Two constables who were assisting with traffic control approached the vehicle, but as they drew near, the car pulled away. Police say one of the constables was struck by the side mirror of the vehicle, causing him to fall to the ground.

Other officers pursued the vehicle, but Rosa refused to stop, leading police on a chase across Lehigh Avenue, east on Madison Street, and south on McCaskey Avenue. She allegedly stopped at the intersection of McCaskey Avenue and East Fulton Street, where she attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended a short distance away.

Rosa was arrested and taken to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, where she was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, careless driving and other related offenses.

The constable who was struck by her vehicle was not seriously injured, police say.