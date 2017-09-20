× Man accused of threatening to kill two people with knife during domestic dispute

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An Etters man faces charges following a reported domestic dispute in York County.

Fairview Township Police responded to a call on September 10 that started at 700 Salem Road and ended up at a local hotel off of Lewisberry Road, according to the release.

Police say Edelmiro Rivera, 66, threatened to kill two people with a knife after the group had gotten into an argument.

Rivera was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and driving under the influence.

He has been released on bail which was set at $25,000.