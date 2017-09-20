× Man dead following accident at Amazon warehouse in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Millerstown man is dead following a workplace accident that occurred at the Amazon warehouse in South Middleton Township on Tuesday.

According to the Cumberland County coroner, 28-year-old Devan Shoemaker died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Coroner Charles Hall said a tractor driver accidentally ran over Shoemaker when he was hooking up a trailer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the incident.