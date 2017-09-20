× Man who was ‘gifted’ girls by one family sentenced to 30 to 87 years in prison

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa — The man who sexually assaulted six girls that were ‘gifted’ to him by one family has been sentenced to 30 to 87 years in prison, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Lee Kaplan was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child, four counts of statutory sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault and three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on June 6, court records show.

The couple who gifted several of their children to Kaplan was sentenced to up to seven years of prison on July 19 for child endangerment.

According to prosecutors, Kaplan befriended Savilla, 44, and Daniel Stoltzfus, 53, in 2003. The couple, who were members of the Amish community in Lancaster County at the time, supported Kaplan financially after he advised them to turn away from the Amish lifestyle, prosecutors added.

Six of the Stoltzfus’s nine daughters were gifted to Kaplan.

Kaplan married the oldest daughter who was 14 years old at the time, raped her on several other occasions and fathered two children with her.

Prosecutors say there were 11 Stoltzfus or Kaplan offspring living at his residence when Lower Southampton police and Bucks County Children and Youth workers arrived to check on their welfare. This occurred in June 2016. Authorities believe six of the children were sexually assaulted.