Maryland man gets probation for threatening the life of York County Prison corrections officer

YORK — A Maryland man who is serving up to 72 years in prison for plotting to kill his ex-girlfriend and “go to war” with Pennsylvania State Police pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening the life of a corrections officer and shattering a window at York County Prison.

Howard “Tim” Cofflin Jr., 58, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and institutional vandalism. Judge Michael E. Bortner sentenced him to serve two year of probation, which will run concurrently with his prison sentence.

Cofflin must pay $200 in restitution.