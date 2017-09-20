Police are seeking the identity of those in a surveillance video connected to a shots fired incident in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Police are seeking the identity of those in a surveillance video connected to a shots fired incident from earlier this month.

On September 6 around 10:15 p.m., Springettsbury Township police responded to the 800 block of Bonneview Road for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim had suffered several gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed persons of interest that potentially had knowledge of the incident.

The above video depicts these persons of interests in the investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the persons and / or vehicles shown is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525, York County Control at 717-840-2971, or callers can elect to anonymously report at York County Crime Stoppers.