Police seek man who stole vehicle during test drive in Carroll Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for an individual who stole a vehicle during a test drive in Carroll Township on Tuesday night.

According to the Carroll Township Police Department, the victim was in the process of selling a 1995 Acura Integra when the vehicle theft occurred.

During a test drive, the victim pulled the vehicle over and allowed the prospective buyer, who was in the passenger seat, to drive. Before the victim could reenter the Acura, the suspect drove off with it, police say.

The vehicle, that has a charcoal hood and roof with a PA license plate of JFS9628, was last seen leaving the Rutter’s Farm Store on Route 15 and traveling north, possibly towards Philadelphia.

The suspect is described as an African American with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a gray Nike t-shirt, blue jean pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carroll Township Police at 717 432-3317 or the York County Office of Emergency Services 911 at 717 854-5571.