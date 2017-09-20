Texas man pleads no contest to charge related to deadly pedestrian accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Texas man who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident in January entered a plea before the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Alan Kegel, 56, pleaded no contest to a third-degree felony count of homicide by vehicle.

The incident occurred along Interstate 81, near mile marker 56 in Silver Spring Township, on the morning of January 12.

According to state police reports, 24-year-old Zivko Lakic, of New York, was struck by Kegel’s tractor trailer as he was standing outside his own tractor-trailer that was pulled off to the side of the road.

Troopers say Kegel failed to stop at the crash scene and drove about 20 miles to the Flying J truck stop off the Manada Hill exit in Dauphin County, where he was later arrested.

As part of the plea, charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, criminal attempt – tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and various traffic violations were dismissed.